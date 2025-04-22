Quantcast
Αποστολία Ζώη: «Καρφώνει» γνωστό καλλιτέχνη - «Δεν θα συνεργαστώ ξανά μαζί του ποτέ, ούτε να τον δω» - Real.gr
real player

Αποστολία Ζώη: «Καρφώνει» γνωστό καλλιτέχνη – «Δεν θα συνεργαστώ ξανά μαζί του ποτέ, ούτε να τον δω»

23:56, 22/04/2025
Αποστολία Ζώη: «Καρφώνει» γνωστό καλλιτέχνη – «Δεν θα συνεργαστώ ξανά μαζί του ποτέ, ούτε να τον δω»

«Θεωρείται πάρα πολύ καλός άνθρωπος σε αυτή τη δουλειά», πρόσθεσε η Αποστολία Ζώη.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved