Austin Butler: Αγόρασε το σπίτι του Brad Pitt για 5,2 εκατ. δολ. μετά τη διάρρηξη - Real.gr

Austin Butler: Αγόρασε το σπίτι του Brad Pitt για 5,2 εκατ. δολ. μετά τη διάρρηξη

22:45, 19/09/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

Ο 34χρονος ηθοποιός απέκτησε την ιστορική ιδιοκτησία του σταρ στο Los Feliz αντί 5,2 εκατ. δολαρίων.

