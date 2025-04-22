Quantcast
Beyoncé: Η μητέρα της αποκάλυψε την κρυφή μάχη της με τον καρκίνο - Real.gr
real player

Beyoncé: Η μητέρα της αποκάλυψε την κρυφή μάχη της με τον καρκίνο

19:50, 22/04/2025
Beyoncé: Η μητέρα της αποκάλυψε την κρυφή μάχη της με τον καρκίνο

Credit: Tina Knowles/Instagram

Οι γιατροί ανακάλυψαν δύο όγκους κατά τη μαστογραφία της.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved