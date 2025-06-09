Quantcast
Billie Eilish: Παθιασμένα φιλιά με γνωστό ηθοποιό μετά τις φήμες για ειδύλλιο - Real.gr
15:15, 09/06/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: BILLIE EILISH/Instagram

Μια ρομαντική απόδραση στην Ιταλία και συγκεκριμένα στη Βενετία, απολαμβάνει η Billie Eilish με τον Nat Wolff.

