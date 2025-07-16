Quantcast
Brad Pitt: Μεγάλες αλλαγές στο σπίτι αξίας $6 εκατ. μετά τον τρόμο των διαρρηκτών - Real.gr
real player

Brad Pitt: Μεγάλες αλλαγές στο σπίτι αξίας $6 εκατ. μετά τον τρόμο των διαρρηκτών

11:50, 16/07/2025
Brad Pitt: Μεγάλες αλλαγές στο σπίτι αξίας $6 εκατ. μετά τον τρόμο των διαρρηκτών

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ -EPA/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ

Ο Brad Pitt έχει ενισχύσει τα μέτρα ασφαλείας στο σπίτι του στο Λος Άντζελες.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved