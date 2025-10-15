Quantcast
Britney Spears–Justin Timberlake: Κρυφό τηλεφώνημα τη νύχτα πριν από τον γάμο με τον Kevin Federline - Real.gr
real player

Britney Spears–Justin Timberlake: Κρυφό τηλεφώνημα τη νύχτα πριν από τον γάμο με τον Kevin Federline

14:30, 15/10/2025
Britney Spears–Justin Timberlake: Κρυφό τηλεφώνημα τη νύχτα πριν από τον γάμο με τον Kevin Federline

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA PHOTO AFPI/LUCY NICHOLSON

Η Spears ήθελε απλώς να βεβαιωθεί ότι είχε τελειώσει με τον Timberlake και να του πει ό,τι είχε να πει για τελευταία φορά.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved