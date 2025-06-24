Bruce Willis: Αποδυναμωμένος από τη μάχη με την άνοια - Νέες φωτογραφίες του σταρ - Real.gr

Quantcast
Bruce Willis: Αποδυναμωμένος από τη μάχη με την άνοια – Νέες φωτογραφίες του σταρ

23:10, 24/06/2025
Bruce Willis: Αποδυναμωμένος από τη μάχη με την άνοια – Νέες φωτογραφίες του σταρ

Μια καλή μέρα είχε ο Bruce Willis, παρά το γεγονός ότι η άνοια από την οποία πάσχει έχει σταδιακή εξέλιξη.

