Χριστίνα Μπόμπα για Γιώργο Μαυρίδη: «Ήταν  πολύ γενναίος στη συνέντευξη – Είχα την τιμή να μιλήσει για την προσωπική του ιστορία» - Real.gr
Χριστίνα Μπόμπα για Γιώργο Μαυρίδη: «Ήταν  πολύ γενναίος στη συνέντευξη – Είχα την τιμή να μιλήσει για την προσωπική του ιστορία»

19:40, 30/04/2025
«Χαίρομαι που ο Σάκης και ο Γιώργος τα ξαναβρήκαν. Ο Γιώργος είναι πλέον και δικός μου φίλος», πρόσθεσε η Χριστίνα Μπόμπα.

