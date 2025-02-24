Χρήστος Νικολόπουλος για Χρήστο Μάστορα: «Είναι πολύ καλός τραγουδιστής – Μου φέρεται πάντα με σεβασμό» - Real.gr

Quantcast
Χρήστος Νικολόπουλος για Χρήστο Μάστορα: «Είναι πολύ καλός τραγουδιστής – Μου φέρεται πάντα με σεβασμό»

21:10, 24/02/2025
«Ο Χρήστος Μάστορας είναι πολύ καλό παιδί, πολύ καλός τραγουδιστής και τον αγαπώ», είπε ο Χρήστος Νικολόπουλος.

