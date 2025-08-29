Quantcast
Christy Turlington: Σπάνια κοινή εμφάνιση με την κόρη της Grace Burns - Real.gr
real player

Christy Turlington: Σπάνια κοινή εμφάνιση με την κόρη της Grace Burns

14:15, 29/08/2025
Christy Turlington: Σπάνια κοινή εμφάνιση με την κόρη της Grace Burns

ΠΗΓΗ: Debby-Wong /Shutterstock

Το supermodel και η κόρη του πόζαραν μαζί στο κόκκινο χαλί των Diane von Furstenberg Awards 2025 στη Βενετία.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved