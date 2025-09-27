Quantcast
David Gandy: «Διαχωρίζω αυστηρά την ιδιωτική από την επαγγελματική μου ζωή» - Real.gr
real player

David Gandy: «Διαχωρίζω αυστηρά την ιδιωτική από την επαγγελματική μου ζωή»

22:40, 27/09/2025
David Gandy: «Διαχωρίζω αυστηρά την ιδιωτική από την επαγγελματική μου ζωή»

ΠΗΓΗ: EPA/WILL OLIVER

Ο David Gandy μιλά ανοικτά για τον αντίκτυπο της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης στη μόδα ενώ αποκαλύπτει την τρυφερή πλευρά του μπαμπά.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Top Ειδήσεις

Έκτακτο δελτίο επικίνδυνων καιρικών φαινομένων από την ΕΜΥ – Πού και πότε θα χτυπήσουν ισχυρές βροχές και καταιγίδες - Ηχησε το 112

Έκτακτο δελτίο επικίνδυνων καιρικών φαινομένων από την ΕΜΥ – Πού και πότε θα χτυπήσουν ισχυρές βροχές και καταιγίδες - Ηχησε το 112

20:34 27/09
Βίντεο-ντοκουμέντα από την άγρια συμπλοκή σε γλέντι στη Μεταμόρφωση - Πώς ξεκίνησαν όλα

Βίντεο-ντοκουμέντα από την άγρια συμπλοκή σε γλέντι στη Μεταμόρφωση - Πώς ξεκίνησαν όλα

18:45 27/09
Προειδοποίηση Λαβρόφ σε ΝΑΤΟ και ΕΕ: Οποιαδήποτε επιθετικότητα κατά της Ρωσίας θα τύχει «αποφασιστικής απάντησης»

Προειδοποίηση Λαβρόφ σε ΝΑΤΟ και ΕΕ: Οποιαδήποτε επιθετικότητα κατά της Ρωσίας θα τύχει «αποφασιστικής απάντησης»

19:35 27/09
Πώς δρούσε η σπείρα που καλλιεργούσε και διακινούσε κάνναβη - Ο ρόλος των μελών της και το βαρύ ποινικό παρελθόν του «εγκέφαλου» του κυκλώματος

Πώς δρούσε η σπείρα που καλλιεργούσε και διακινούσε κάνναβη - Ο ρόλος των μελών της και το βαρύ ποινικό παρελθόν του «εγκέφαλου» του κυκλώματος

16:25 27/09
Ο Τραμπ διέταξε την ανάπτυξη στρατού στο Πόρτλαντ - «Εξουσιοδοτώ κάθε χρήση βίας αν είναι απαραίτητο»

Ο Τραμπ διέταξε την ανάπτυξη στρατού στο Πόρτλαντ - «Εξουσιοδοτώ κάθε χρήση βίας αν είναι απαραίτητο»

18:50 27/09
Βασίλης Μπισμπίκης: «Είμαι πολύ κακό παράδειγμα ανθρώπου»

Βασίλης Μπισμπίκης: «Είμαι πολύ κακό παράδειγμα ανθρώπου»

21:00 27/09
Τα τυχερά ζώδια του Οκτωβρίου – Προσωπική και επαγγελματική ανάπτυξη

Τα τυχερά ζώδια του Οκτωβρίου – Προσωπική και επαγγελματική ανάπτυξη

12:08 27/09
«Στο παρά πέντε»: 20 χρόνια από την πρεμιέρα - Ο Γιώργος Καπουτζίδης θέλει τη βοήθειά μας

«Στο παρά πέντε»: 20 χρόνια από την πρεμιέρα - Ο Γιώργος Καπουτζίδης θέλει τη βοήθειά μας

10:15 27/09
Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved