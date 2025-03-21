Quantcast
Demi Moore: Λαμπερή επιδερμίδα στα 62 – Το μυστικό της κατά της γήρανσης - Real.gr
real player

Demi Moore: Λαμπερή επιδερμίδα στα 62 – Το μυστικό της κατά της γήρανσης

12:20, 21/03/2025
Demi Moore: Λαμπερή επιδερμίδα στα 62 – Το μυστικό της κατά της γήρανσης

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Στα 62 της, έχει το νεανικό δέρμα που ονειρεύονται γυναίκες όλων των ηλικιών.

Η Demi Moore αποδεικνύει ότι έχει αντιστρέψει τις επιπτώσεις του χρόνου.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved