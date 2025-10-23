Quantcast
Demi Moore: «Μου πήρε καιρό να ξαναβρώ τον εαυτό μου» - Real.gr
real player

Demi Moore: «Μου πήρε καιρό να ξαναβρώ τον εαυτό μου»

12:37, 23/10/2025
Demi Moore: «Μου πήρε καιρό να ξαναβρώ τον εαυτό μου»

ΠΗΓΗ: Taylor Hill/Getty Images for ABA

Η Demi Moore μιλάει για την περίοδο που απομακρύνθηκε από τη δουλειά της για να είναι κοντά στα παιδιά της.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved