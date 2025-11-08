Quantcast
Δέσποινα Καμπούρη: Ανακοίνωσε τον χωρισμό της από τον Βαγγέλη Ταρασιάδη - «Μας πονάει βουβά και αθόρυβα» - Real.gr
real player

Δέσποινα Καμπούρη: Ανακοίνωσε τον χωρισμό της από τον Βαγγέλη Ταρασιάδη – «Μας πονάει βουβά και αθόρυβα»

19:11, 08/11/2025
Δέσποινα Καμπούρη: Ανακοίνωσε τον χωρισμό της από τον Βαγγέλη Ταρασιάδη – «Μας πονάει βουβά και αθόρυβα»

ΠΗΓΗ: despinakampouri/instagram

Η Δέσποινα Καμπούρη ανακοίνωσε με μία μακροσκελή ανάρτηση στο Instagram τον χωρισμό της από τον Βαγγέλη Ταρασιάδη.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

