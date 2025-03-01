Quantcast
Δημήτρης Πετρόπουλος: «Δεν είχαμε ποτέ καμία επικοινωνία με τον Γιώργο Καπουτζίδη» - Real.gr
21:50, 01/03/2025
«Δεν είχαμε ποτέ καμία επικοινωνία με τον Γιώργο Καπουτζίδη, ούτε τότε είχαμε που γυρίζαμε τη σειρά.»

