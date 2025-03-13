Quantcast
Donatella Versace: Αποχωρεί από τον οίκο Versace έπειτα από 28 χρόνια - Real.gr
real player

Donatella Versace: Αποχωρεί από τον οίκο Versace έπειτα από 28 χρόνια

20:50, 13/03/2025
Donatella Versace: Αποχωρεί από τον οίκο Versace έπειτα από 28 χρόνια

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/NINA PROMMER

Η Donatella επιβεβαίωσε αλλαγές στην κορυφή του οίκου.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved