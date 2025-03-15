Quantcast
Drew Barrymore: Σπάνια εξομολόγηση για την πλαστική που έκανε στα 17 της - Real.gr
real player

Drew Barrymore: Σπάνια εξομολόγηση για την πλαστική που έκανε στα 17 της

15:30, 15/03/2025
Drew Barrymore: Σπάνια εξομολόγηση για την πλαστική που έκανε στα 17 της

ΠΗΓΗ: Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TCM

Η Drew Barrymore μίλησε για την πλαστική χειρουργική επέμβαση στην οποία υπεβλήθη σε ηλικία μόλις 17 χρόνων.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved