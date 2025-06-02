Quantcast
Έγκυος η Saoirse Ronan – Μαμά για πρώτη φορά - Real.gr
real player

Έγκυος η Saoirse Ronan – Μαμά για πρώτη φορά

23:40, 02/06/2025
Έγκυος η Saoirse Ronan – Μαμά για πρώτη φορά

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

Η ηθοποιός Saoirse Ronan είναι έγκυος και περιμένει το πρώτο της παιδί με τον σύζυγό της, Jack Lowden.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved