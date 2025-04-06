Quantcast
Έλενα Χριστοπούλου: Η αντίδρασή της όταν ρωτήθηκε για την Ηλιάνα Παπαγεωργίου - Real.gr
11:20, 06/04/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: Elena Christopoulou/Instagram

«Δεν ασχολούμαι με το παρελθόν. Το παρελθόν μου το έχω αφήσει σε πολύ καλά και έμπειρα χέρια», τόνισε η Έλενα Χριστοπούλου.

