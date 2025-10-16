Emily Ratajkowski: Ντεμπούτο στην πασαρέλα της Victoria’s Secret στα 34 της - Real.gr

Quantcast
Emily Ratajkowski: Ντεμπούτο στην πασαρέλα της Victoria's Secret στα 34 της
Emily Ratajkowski: Ντεμπούτο στην πασαρέλα της Victoria’s Secret στα 34 της

19:15, 16/10/2025
Emily Ratajkowski: Ντεμπούτο στην πασαρέλα της Victoria’s Secret στα 34 της

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

Η εμφάνισή της δεν ήταν μόνο το ντεμπούτο της με τη Victoria’s Secret, αλλά και η πρώτη της πασαρέλα γενικότερα.

