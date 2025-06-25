Quantcast
Επικές δηλώσεις της Emma Thompson: «Το σεξ είναι απαραίτητο – Οι φίλες μου πληρώνουν συνοδούς» - Real.gr
real player

Επικές δηλώσεις της Emma Thompson: «Το σεξ είναι απαραίτητο – Οι φίλες μου πληρώνουν συνοδούς»

17:10, 25/06/2025
Επικές δηλώσεις της Emma Thompson: «Το σεξ είναι απαραίτητο – Οι φίλες μου πληρώνουν συνοδούς»

Η Dame Emma Thompson δήλωσε πως το σεξ θα έπρεπε να συνιστάται από το Εθνικό Σύστημα Υγείας.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved