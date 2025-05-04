Quantcast
Ευρυδίκη Βαλαβάνη: Ο ξέφρενος χορός στον έβδομο μήνα της εγκυμοσύνης της - Real.gr
real player

Ευρυδίκη Βαλαβάνη: Ο ξέφρενος χορός στον έβδομο μήνα της εγκυμοσύνης της

15:00, 04/05/2025
Ευρυδίκη Βαλαβάνη: Ο ξέφρενος χορός στον έβδομο μήνα της εγκυμοσύνης της

ΠΗΓΗ: Evridiki Valavani/Instagram

Η Ευρυδίκη Βαλαβάνη ανυπομονεί να φέρει στον κόσμο το πρώτο της παιδί, καρπό του έρωτά της με τον Γρηγόρη Μόργκαν.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved