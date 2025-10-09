Gene Simmons: Δύσκολες ώρες για τον θρύλο των KISS – Στο νοσοκομείο μετά το τροχαίο - Real.gr

\u039f 76\u03c7\u03c1\u03bf\u03bd\u03bf\u03c2 Simmons \u03b5\u03af\u03c0\u03b5 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03b1\u03c3\u03c4\u03c5\u03bd\u03bf\u03bc\u03b9\u03ba\u03bf\u03cd\u03c2 \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ad\u03c6\u03c4\u03b1\u03c3\u03b1\u03bd \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03c3\u03b7\u03bc\u03b5\u03af\u03bf \u03cc\u03c4\u03b9 \u03b5\u03af\u03c4\u03b5 \u03bb\u03b9\u03c0\u03bf\u03b8\u03cd\u03bc\u03b7\u03c3\u03b5 \u03b5\u03af\u03c4\u03b5 \u03ad\u03c7\u03b1\u03c3\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03b1\u03b9\u03c3\u03b8\u03ae\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5.\r\n\r\n<strong><a href="https://www.instyle.gr/celebrity/celebrity-news/gene-simmons-dyskoles-ores-gia-ton-thrylo-ton-kiss-st/">\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf instyle.gr</a></strong>