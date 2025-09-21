Quantcast
Γέννησε η Karlie Kloss- Πατέρας για τρίτη φορά ο Joshua Kushner - Real.gr
16:00, 21/09/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: Karlie Kloss/Instagram

Την πιο ευτυχισμένη περίοδο της ζωής της διανύει η Karlie Kloss, καθώς έγινε μητέρα για τρίτη φορά.

