George Clooney: Γιατί η Amal δεν πήγε στην πρεμιέρα του στο Μπρόντγουεϊ - Real.gr
11:50, 04/04/2025
Αυτός είναι ο λόγος για τον οποίο η Amal Clooney δεν μπόρεσε να παρευρεθεί στο ντεμπούτο του στο Μπρόντγουεϊ.

