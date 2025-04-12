Γιάννης Τσορτέκης: «Δηλώνω εργάτης και όχι ηθοποιός – Δεν νιώθω επιτυχημένος» - Real.gr

\u00ab\u0394\u03b5\u03bd \u201c\u03b4\u03bf\u03c5\u03bb\u03b5\u03cd\u03c9\u201d. \u0395\u03c1\u03b3\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03ba\u03b1 \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c0\u03ac\u03b8\u03bf\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b5\u03c0\u03b9\u03b8\u03c5\u03bc\u03af\u03b1 \u03c3\u03b5 \u03cc\u03bb\u03b5\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03b4\u03bf\u03c5\u03bb\u03b5\u03b9\u03ad\u03c2 \u03bc\u03bf\u03c5\u00bb, \u03c0\u03c1\u03cc\u03c3\u03b8\u03b5\u03c3\u03b5 \u03bf \u0393\u03b9\u03ac\u03bd\u03bd\u03b7\u03c2 \u03a4\u03c3\u03bf\u03c1\u03c4\u03ad\u03ba\u03b7\u03c2.\r\n\r\n<a href="https://www.instyle.gr/celebrity/celebrity-news/giannis-tsortekis-dilono-ergatis-ka/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf instyle.gr</strong></a>