Quantcast
Gigi και Bella Hadid: Αποκαλύπτουν ότι έχουν ετεροθαλή αδελφή – «Έχουμε αγαπήσει αυτήν την απρόσμενη προσθήκη» - Real.gr
real player

Gigi και Bella Hadid: Αποκαλύπτουν ότι έχουν ετεροθαλή αδελφή – «Έχουμε αγαπήσει αυτήν την απρόσμενη προσθήκη»

13:50, 30/05/2025
Gigi και Bella Hadid: Αποκαλύπτουν ότι έχουν ετεροθαλή αδελφή – «Έχουμε αγαπήσει αυτήν την απρόσμενη προσθήκη»

ΠΗΓΗ: bellahadid /Instagram

Η Gigi και η Bella Hadid έχουν μια κρυφή αδελφή, μια 23χρονη σχεδιάστρια που ζει στη Νέα Υόρκη.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

AI μοντέλο απείλησε τον μηχανικό ότι θα αποκαλύψει την κρυφή του σχέση όταν πληροφορήθηκε ότι θα αντικατασταθεί

AI μοντέλο απείλησε τον μηχανικό ότι θα αποκαλύψει την κρυφή του σχέση όταν πληροφορήθηκε ότι θα αντικατασταθεί

10:11 27/05
Ψωμί από συνταγή 5.000 ετών κυκλοφόρησε στην αγορά – Εξαντλήθηκε μέσα σε λίγες ώρες

Ψωμί από συνταγή 5.000 ετών κυκλοφόρησε στην αγορά – Εξαντλήθηκε μέσα σε λίγες ώρες

21:33 28/05
Το μυστικό που κρύβει ο τάφος του Ηφαιστίωνα, του καλύτερου φίλου του Μέγα Αλέξανδρου

Το μυστικό που κρύβει ο τάφος του Ηφαιστίωνα, του καλύτερου φίλου του Μέγα Αλέξανδρου

09:11 28/05
Η νέα ζωή της Ελενας Παπαρίζου

Η νέα ζωή της Ελενας Παπαρίζου

07:02 27/05
Ο «τρελός» ξηρός καρπός που μειώνει φλεγμονή, πίεση και χοληστερίνη και συμβάλλει στην απώλεια βάρους

Ο «τρελός» ξηρός καρπός που μειώνει φλεγμονή, πίεση και χοληστερίνη και συμβάλλει στην απώλεια βάρους

07:08 28/05
Επιστήμονες άνοιξαν για πρώτη φορά σαρκοφάγο 2.000 ετών - Η απρόσμενη ανακάλυψη

Επιστήμονες άνοιξαν για πρώτη φορά σαρκοφάγο 2.000 ετών - Η απρόσμενη ανακάλυψη

14:24 23/05
Τι συμβαίνει στο συκώτι σας αν πίνετε καφέ κάθε μέρα – Πρέπει να το γνωρίζετε

Τι συμβαίνει στο συκώτι σας αν πίνετε καφέ κάθε μέρα – Πρέπει να το γνωρίζετε

09:20 27/05
Το μυστήριο του αρχαιότερου ρουνόλιθου στον κόσμο, ηλικίας 2.000 ετών: Βρέθηκε σπασμένος με κομμάτια τοποθετημένα σε διαφορετικούς τάφους

Το μυστήριο του αρχαιότερου ρουνόλιθου στον κόσμο, ηλικίας 2.000 ετών: Βρέθηκε σπασμένος με κομμάτια τοποθετημένα σε διαφορετικούς τάφους

12:45 27/05
Επιστήμονες ανακάλυψαν μυστηριώδη «τέλεια» σφαίρα στον γαλαξία μας - Ενδέχεται να έχει διάμετρο 157 ετών φωτός

Επιστήμονες ανακάλυψαν μυστηριώδη «τέλεια» σφαίρα στον γαλαξία μας - Ενδέχεται να έχει διάμετρο 157 ετών φωτός

09:24 27/05
Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved