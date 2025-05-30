Gigi και Bella Hadid: Αποκαλύπτουν ότι έχουν ετεροθαλή αδελφή – «Έχουμε αγαπήσει αυτήν την απρόσμενη προσθήκη» - Real.gr

\u0397 Gigi \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b7 Bella Hadid \u03ad\u03c7\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03bc\u03b9\u03b1 \u03ba\u03c1\u03c5\u03c6\u03ae \u03b1\u03b4\u03b5\u03bb\u03c6\u03ae, \u03bc\u03b9\u03b1 23\u03c7\u03c1\u03bf\u03bd\u03b7 \u03c3\u03c7\u03b5\u03b4\u03b9\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03c1\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b6\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7 \u039d\u03ad\u03b1 \u03a5\u03cc\u03c1\u03ba\u03b7.\r\n\r\n<a href="https://www.instyle.gr/celebrity/celebrity-news/gigi-kai-bella-hadid-apokalyptoun-oti-echoun-eteroth/"><strong>\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf instyle.gr</strong></a>