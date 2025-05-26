Quantcast
Γιώργος Αλκαίος: «Έκανα οκτώ μήνες δίαιτα για να ανέβω στη σκηνή της Eurovision» - Real.gr
17:50, 26/05/2025
«Μου άρεσε πολύ η Klavdia. Είναι πολύ ζόρικο να βρεθείς στη Eurovision, γιατί έχει πολλή πίεση», τόνισε ο Γιώργος Αλκαίος.

