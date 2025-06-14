Quantcast
Γιώργος Κιμούλης: «Αν αντέχεις τη χυδαιότητα, κινδυνεύεις να γίνεις σαν κι αυτούς» - Real.gr
23:30, 14/06/2025
«Κάποιοι μου έχουν ζητήσει συγγνώμη, αλλά δεν την πιστεύω ως λέξη”, τόνισε ο Γιώργος Κιμούλης.

