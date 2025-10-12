Γιώργος Παπαγεωργίου: «Όταν έρχεται ένα παιδί, αλλάζουν οι ισορροπίες του ζευγαριού» - Real.gr

Quantcast
Γιώργος Παπαγεωργίου: «Όταν έρχεται ένα παιδί, αλλάζουν οι ισορροπίες του ζευγαριού»

21:45, 12/10/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: giorgospapageorgiouofficial/instagram

Ο γνωστός ηθοποιός και μουσικός μίλησε για το πόσο έχει αλλάξει η καθημερινότητά του μετά τον ερχομό του παιδιού.

