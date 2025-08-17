Halle Berry: Το καρφί στον πρώην και οι σέξι πόζες για τα 59α γενέθλιά της - Real.gr

\u0397 Halle Berry \u03ad\u03ba\u03bb\u03b5\u03b9\u03c3\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b1 59 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03ae\u03bd \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03b5\u03b2\u03b4\u03bf\u03bc\u03ac\u03b4\u03b1.\r\n\r\n<a href="https://www.instyle.gr/celebrity/celebrity-news/halle-berry-to-karfi-ston-proin-kai-oi-sexi-pozes/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf instyle.gr</strong></a>