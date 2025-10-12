Quantcast
Harry-Meghan: Νέα αμήχανη στιγμή στο κόκκινο χαλί - Real.gr
real player

Harry-Meghan: Νέα αμήχανη στιγμή στο κόκκινο χαλί

23:09, 12/10/2025
Harry-Meghan: Νέα αμήχανη στιγμή στο κόκκινο χαλί

ΠΗΓΗ: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for ABA

Παρά τη φαινομενική λάμψη του, το ζευγάρι φέρεται να είχε μια αμήχανη στιγμή.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved