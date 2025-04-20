Quantcast
Hugh Jackman: «Αιχμές» κατά του κολλητού του Ryan Reynolds - Real.gr
real player

Hugh Jackman: «Αιχμές» κατά του κολλητού του Ryan Reynolds

13:50, 20/04/2025
Hugh Jackman: «Αιχμές» κατά του κολλητού του Ryan Reynolds

ΠΗΓΗ: Hugh Jackman / Instagram -Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Θυμήθηκε ότι ο Ryan τον εκνεύρισε όταν γύριζαν την ταινία Deadpool & Wolverine.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved