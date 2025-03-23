Η Blake Lively και ο Ryan Reynolds δεν θα εμφανιστούν φέτος στο Met Gala - Real.gr

\u0397 Blake Lively \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bf Ryan Reynolds \u03b4\u03b5\u03bd \u03b8\u03b1 \u03c0\u03b1\u03c1\u03b5\u03c5\u03c1\u03b5\u03b8\u03bf\u03cd\u03bd \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03c6\u03b5\u03c4\u03b9\u03bd\u03cc Met Gala.\r\n\r\n<a href="https://www.instyle.gr/celebrity/celebrity-news/i-blake-lively-kai-o-ryan-reynolds-den-tha-emfanistoun-fetos-s/"><strong>\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf instyle.gr</strong></a>