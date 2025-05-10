Η Blake Lively καταθέτει στη δίκη κατά του Justin Baldoni – Τι συνέβη πραγματικά; - Real.gr

Quantcast
Η Blake Lively καταθέτει στη δίκη κατά του Justin Baldoni – Τι συνέβη πραγματικά;

12:00, 10/05/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Η Blake Lively ετοιμάζεται να πει τη δική της αλήθεια, αλλά αυτήν τη φορά υπό όρκο.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

