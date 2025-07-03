Quantcast
Η Jennifer Lopez και ο Ben Affleck αποσύρουν την πολυτελή έπαυλή τους από την αγορά - Real.gr
real player

Η Jennifer Lopez και ο Ben Affleck αποσύρουν την πολυτελή έπαυλή τους από την αγορά

13:10, 03/07/2025
Η Jennifer Lopez και ο Ben Affleck αποσύρουν την πολυτελή έπαυλή τους από την αγορά

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/CAROLINE BREHMANΠΗΓΗ:

Χωρίς αγοραστή για περισσότερο από έναν χρόνο, το πρώην ζευγάρι αποφάσισε να αποσύρει την έπαυλη στο Μπέβερλι Χιλς.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Top Ειδήσεις

Δίκη για Κυριακή Γρίβα: «Αυτός εδώ είναι το τέρας...» - Η συγκλονιστική κατάθεση της μητέρας της στο δικαστήριο

Δίκη για Κυριακή Γρίβα: «Αυτός εδώ είναι το τέρας...» - Η συγκλονιστική κατάθεση της μητέρας της στο δικαστήριο

12:29 03/07
Ντιόγκο Ζότα: Νεκρός σε τροχαίο ο άσος της Λίβερπουλ, πώς έγινε η τραγωδία - Είχε παντρευτεί πριν από λίγες ημέρες

Ντιόγκο Ζότα: Νεκρός σε τροχαίο ο άσος της Λίβερπουλ, πώς έγινε η τραγωδία - Είχε παντρευτεί πριν από λίγες ημέρες

12:49 03/07
Εικόνες από την επιχείρηση της ΕΛ.ΑΣ. στην Αττική: Εβγαζαν κοκαΐνη από εμποτισμένα δέρματα

Εικόνες από την επιχείρηση της ΕΛ.ΑΣ. στην Αττική: Εβγαζαν κοκαΐνη από εμποτισμένα δέρματα

09:19 03/07
Πυρκαγιά στην Ιεράπετρα: Στη μάχη με διάσπαρτες εστίες οι πυροσβεστικές δυνάμεις

Πυρκαγιά στην Ιεράπετρα: Στη μάχη με διάσπαρτες εστίες οι πυροσβεστικές δυνάμεις

09:52 03/07
Φάμελλος στον Realfm 97,8 για ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: «Το σίγουρο είναι ότι υπάρχει κορυφαία πολιτική ευθύνη του κυρίου Μητσοτάκη»

Φάμελλος στον Realfm 97,8 για ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: «Το σίγουρο είναι ότι υπάρχει κορυφαία πολιτική ευθύνη του κυρίου Μητσοτάκη»

13:48 03/07
Χοληστερίνη: Νέο χάπι μειώνει LDL και λιποπρωτεΐνη α σε μόλις 12 εβδομάδες

Χοληστερίνη: Νέο χάπι μειώνει LDL και λιποπρωτεΐνη α σε μόλις 12 εβδομάδες

09:20 03/07
Ντόναλντ Τραμπ σε Κίμπερλι Γκίλφοϊλ: «Σε θέλω στην Ευρώπη το συντομότερο δυνατόν»

Ντόναλντ Τραμπ σε Κίμπερλι Γκίλφοϊλ: «Σε θέλω στην Ευρώπη το συντομότερο δυνατόν»

07:29 03/07
103χρονος δρομέας-φαινόμενο υποστηρίζει πως νίκησε τον καρκίνο και την αρθρίτιδα φυσικά – Τα μυστικά της μακροζωίας του

103χρονος δρομέας-φαινόμενο υποστηρίζει πως νίκησε τον καρκίνο και την αρθρίτιδα φυσικά – Τα μυστικά της μακροζωίας του

09:40 03/07
Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved