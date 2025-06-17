Quantcast
Η Mariah Carey αρνείται να μεγαλώσει: «Δεν έχω γενέθλια» - Real.gr
real player

Η Mariah Carey αρνείται να μεγαλώσει: «Δεν έχω γενέθλια»

14:50, 17/06/2025
Η Mariah Carey αρνείται να μεγαλώσει: «Δεν έχω γενέθλια»

ΠΗΓΗ: Η Mariah Carey παρευρίσκεται στην τελετή Recording Academy Honors που διοργανώθηκε από το The Black Music Collective στο Λος Άντζελες, 1 Φεβρουαρίου 2024.

Η 56χρονη popstar απλώς δεν πιστεύει στο πέρασμα του χρόνου ή… στα ρολόγια.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved