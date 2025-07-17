Η Oprah Winfrey τρολάρει… τη Meghan και τον Harry – «Σοβαρά τώρα;» - Real.gr

\u0397 Oprah Winfrey \u03b1\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5\u03b9\u03b5\u03cd\u03c4\u03b7\u03ba\u03b5 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b5\u03c0\u03ce\u03bd\u03c5\u03bc\u03bf \u00ab\u03a3\u03ac\u03c3\u03b5\u03be\u00bb \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c0\u03c1\u03af\u03b3\u03ba\u03b9\u03c0\u03b1 Harry \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 Meghan Markle.\r\n\r\n<strong><a href="https://www.instyle.gr/celebrity/celebrity-news/i-oprah-winfrey-trolarei-ti-meghan-kai-ton-harry-sovara-to/">\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf instyle.gr</a></strong>