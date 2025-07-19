Η προσωπική εξομολόγηση της Πηνελόπης Πλάκα-«Σας φαίνομαι χαρούμενη, δεν είμαι…» - Real.gr

Quantcast
Η προσωπική εξομολόγηση της Πηνελόπης Πλάκα-«Σας φαίνομαι χαρούμενη, δεν είμαι…»
Η προσωπική εξομολόγηση της Πηνελόπης Πλάκα-«Σας φαίνομαι χαρούμενη, δεν είμαι…»

15:40, 19/07/2025
Η προσωπική εξομολόγηση της Πηνελόπης Πλάκα-«Σας φαίνομαι χαρούμενη, δεν είμαι…»

ΠΗΓΗ: pinelopiplaka/instagram

Η Πηνελόπη Πλάκα προχώρησε σε μια προσωπική εξομολόγηση μέσα από τον προσωπικό της λογαριασμό στο Instagram.

