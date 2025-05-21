Quantcast
Η Victoria Beckham αυτοσαρκάζεται για την αυστηρή διατροφή της – Η γλυκιά… παρασπονδία - Real.gr
real player

Η Victoria Beckham αυτοσαρκάζεται για την αυστηρή διατροφή της – Η γλυκιά… παρασπονδία

12:20, 21/05/2025
Η Victoria Beckham αυτοσαρκάζεται για την αυστηρή διατροφή της – Η γλυκιά… παρασπονδία

ΠΗΓΗ: victoriabeckham/Instagram

Είναι γνωστό ότι η Victoria Beckham τρώει το ίδιο γεύμα κάθε μέρα εδώ και 25 χρόνια.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Top Ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλη τη συνέντευξη της Ζ. Κωνσταντοπούλου στον realfm 97.8 και τον Ν. Χατζηνικολάου

Δείτε όλη τη συνέντευξη της Ζ. Κωνσταντοπούλου στον realfm 97.8 και τον Ν. Χατζηνικολάου

09:59 21/05
Παπαστεργίου για Τράπεζα Θεμάτων: Κυβερνοεπίθεση που αντιμετωπίστηκε πολύ γρήγορα – Η ανακοίνωση του υπ. Παιδείας

Παπαστεργίου για Τράπεζα Θεμάτων: Κυβερνοεπίθεση που αντιμετωπίστηκε πολύ γρήγορα – Η ανακοίνωση του υπ. Παιδείας

10:55 21/05
Γλυκά Νερά: Αγριος ξυλοδαρμός 50χρονου από ανήλικους - Συνελήφθη 17χρονος, τι είπε στους αστυνομικούς

Γλυκά Νερά: Αγριος ξυλοδαρμός 50χρονου από ανήλικους - Συνελήφθη 17χρονος, τι είπε στους αστυνομικούς

07:09 21/05
Γέννησε και πέταξε το μωρό της στα σκουπίδια - Τι είπε ο σύντροφος της 33χρονης

Γέννησε και πέταξε το μωρό της στα σκουπίδια - Τι είπε ο σύντροφος της 33χρονης

08:55 21/05
Κακοποίηση παιδιών στη Λάρισα: Παραδόθηκε o 50χρονος - Απολογείται η 32χρονη - Σοκαριστικές αποκαλύψεις

Κακοποίηση παιδιών στη Λάρισα: Παραδόθηκε o 50χρονος - Απολογείται η 32χρονη - Σοκαριστικές αποκαλύψεις

07:28 21/05
Ηράκλειο: Μεθυσμένος επιτέθηκε στη σύζυγό του στο αεροδρόμιο – Τον παράτησε και επέστρεψε στο Λονδίνο

Ηράκλειο: Μεθυσμένος επιτέθηκε στη σύζυγό του στο αεροδρόμιο – Τον παράτησε και επέστρεψε στο Λονδίνο

10:07 21/05
Κίνα: Ναός 650 ετών κατέρρευσε σε απόσταση αναπνοής από τουρίστες - Σοκαριστικό βίντεο

Κίνα: Ναός 650 ετών κατέρρευσε σε απόσταση αναπνοής από τουρίστες - Σοκαριστικό βίντεο

10:20 21/05
«Φοβόμουν ότι δεν θα ξαναπερπατήσω ποτέ» – Πώς η 22χρονη γυμνάστρια τραυματίστηκε την ώρα της άσκησης

«Φοβόμουν ότι δεν θα ξαναπερπατήσω ποτέ» – Πώς η 22χρονη γυμνάστρια τραυματίστηκε την ώρα της άσκησης

09:10 21/05

ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

Η αρχαιότερη σπηλαιογραφία στον κόσμο ίσως να μην δημιουργήθηκε από το είδος μας

Η αρχαιότερη σπηλαιογραφία στον κόσμο ίσως να μην δημιουργήθηκε από το είδος μας

10:24 17/05
Τα προειδοποιητικά σημάδια του Αλτσχάιμερ που πρέπει να προσέχεις από τα 20 και τα 30 σου

Τα προειδοποιητικά σημάδια του Αλτσχάιμερ που πρέπει να προσέχεις από τα 20 και τα 30 σου

09:33 17/05
Μοναδικό: Βίντεο καταγράφει τη στιγμή που το έδαφος σχίζεται στη μέση από σεισμό

Μοναδικό: Βίντεο καταγράφει τη στιγμή που το έδαφος σχίζεται στη μέση από σεισμό

22:44 16/05
Πώς ήταν η πιο βίαιη ηλιακή καταιγίδα που «χτύπησε» τη Γη - Καταστροφικές συνέπειες για τον σύγχρονο πολιτισμό

Πώς ήταν η πιο βίαιη ηλιακή καταιγίδα που «χτύπησε» τη Γη - Καταστροφικές συνέπειες για τον σύγχρονο πολιτισμό

10:44 17/05
Η «πιο μεταδοτική ασθένεια στον κόσμο» έπληξε μεγάλη πόλη των ΗΠΑ με 8 εκατομμύρια κατοίκους - Ανησυχία για τον κίνδυνο διασποράς

Η «πιο μεταδοτική ασθένεια στον κόσμο» έπληξε μεγάλη πόλη των ΗΠΑ με 8 εκατομμύρια κατοίκους - Ανησυχία για τον κίνδυνο διασποράς

09:11 16/05
Τουλάχιστον 12 ανθρώπινοι σκελετοί ήρθαν στο φως μετά την κατάρρευση τοίχου Μεσαιωνικής εκκλησίας

Τουλάχιστον 12 ανθρώπινοι σκελετοί ήρθαν στο φως μετά την κατάρρευση τοίχου Μεσαιωνικής εκκλησίας

09:28 16/05
Το να τρώτε αυτές τις ώρες μπορεί να οδηγήσει σε «σημαντική» απώλειας βάρους, σύμφωνα με μελέτη

Το να τρώτε αυτές τις ώρες μπορεί να οδηγήσει σε «σημαντική» απώλειας βάρους, σύμφωνα με μελέτη

09:25 14/05
Επιστήμονες προειδοποιούν για θανατηφόρο μύκητα που έχει ήδη μολύνει εκατομμύρια

Επιστήμονες προειδοποιούν για θανατηφόρο μύκητα που έχει ήδη μολύνει εκατομμύρια

12:11 13/05
Αναπάντεχη ανακάλυψη σε αρχαίο τάφο προβληματίζει τους αρχαιολόγους

Αναπάντεχη ανακάλυψη σε αρχαίο τάφο προβληματίζει τους αρχαιολόγους

10:11 14/05
Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved