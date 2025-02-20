Jennifer Garner: Ανησυχούν οι φίλοι της – Έτοιμος να εγκαταλείψει τα πάντα για χάρη της ο Ben Affleck

ΠΗΓΗ: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Ο Ben Affleck είναι διατεθειμένος να «παρατήσει τα πάντα» για την Jennifer Garner.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr