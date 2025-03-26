Quantcast
Jennifer Lopez: Αγόρασε νέο σπίτι μετά την οριστικοποίηση του διαζυγίου από τον Ben Affleck - Real.gr
Jennifer Lopez: Αγόρασε νέο σπίτι μετά την οριστικοποίηση του διαζυγίου από τον Ben Affleck

14:20, 26/03/2025
Η Jennifer Lopez αλλάζει οριστικά σελίδα και απομακρύνεται απ’ ό,τι θυμίζει τον πρώην σύζυγό της, Ben Affleck.

