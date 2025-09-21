Quantcast
John Lennon: Ήταν «ενοχλητικός» και «νταής» στο σχολείο – Τι αποκαλύπτει καθηγητής του - Real.gr
real player

John Lennon: Ήταν «ενοχλητικός» και «νταής» στο σχολείο – Τι αποκαλύπτει καθηγητής του

13:30, 21/09/2025
John Lennon: Ήταν «ενοχλητικός» και «νταής» στο σχολείο – Τι αποκαλύπτει καθηγητής του

«Ο John ήταν τόσο ενοχλητικός, που το προσωπικό του σχολείου αφαίρεσε κάθε ίχνος του».

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved