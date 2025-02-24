Quantcast
Justin Bieber: H απάντηση στις φήμες για χρήση ναρκωτικών μετά τις εμφανίσεις σε κακό χάλι - Real.gr
real player

Justin Bieber: H απάντηση στις φήμες για χρήση ναρκωτικών μετά τις εμφανίσεις σε κακό χάλι

23:35, 24/02/2025
Justin Bieber: H απάντηση στις φήμες για χρήση ναρκωτικών μετά τις εμφανίσεις σε κακό χάλι

ΠΗΓΗ: Instagram

Πρόσφατα προκάλεσε ανησυχία για την κατάσταση της υγείας του.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved