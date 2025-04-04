Quantcast
Justin Bieber: Το συγκαλυμμένο… καρφί στη Selena Gomez - Real.gr
real player

Justin Bieber: Το συγκαλυμμένο… καρφί στη Selena Gomez

14:30, 04/04/2025
Justin Bieber: Το συγκαλυμμένο… καρφί στη Selena Gomez

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/PAUL BUCK

Κάποιον τον πονάει ο αρραβώνας της σταρ και δεν το κρύβει…

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

 

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved