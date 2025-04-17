Quantcast
Justin Bieber: Βουτηγμένος στα χρέη – Τι απαντά ο εκπρόσωπός του - Real.gr
real player

Justin Bieber: Βουτηγμένος στα χρέη – Τι απαντά ο εκπρόσωπός του

18:50, 17/04/2025
Justin Bieber: Βουτηγμένος στα χρέη – Τι απαντά ο εκπρόσωπός του

Tο ξαφνικό τέλος της περιοδείας του, Justice, το 2023, έχει καταστρέψει τον τραγουδιστή.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved