Quantcast
Justin Trudeau: Στη συναυλία της Katy Perry μετά το ραντεβού - Real.gr
real player

Justin Trudeau: Στη συναυλία της Katy Perry μετά το ραντεβού

17:30, 31/07/2025
Justin Trudeau: Στη συναυλία της Katy Perry μετά το ραντεβού

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

Το ζευγάρι εθεάθη να περπατάει στο πάρκο και, αργότερα, να τρώει δείπνο μαζί στο Μόντρεαλ.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Top Ειδήσεις

«Άνοιξαν οι ουρανοί» σε Αττική και Βόρεια Ελλάδα - Δείτε live την πορεία της κακοκαιρίας

«Άνοιξαν οι ουρανοί» σε Αττική και Βόρεια Ελλάδα - Δείτε live την πορεία της κακοκαιρίας

17:29 31/07
«Πραξικόπημα» στο Σινά - «Καλυπτόμαστε από το διάβημα του Αρχιεπισκόπου Δαμιανού» λέει η κυβέρνηση

«Πραξικόπημα» στο Σινά - «Καλυπτόμαστε από το διάβημα του Αρχιεπισκόπου Δαμιανού» λέει η κυβέρνηση

17:04 31/07
Έφοδος της ΕΛ.ΑΣ. στις φυλακές Κορυδαλλού - Εντοπίστηκαν ναρκωτικά και κινητό τηλέφωνο

Έφοδος της ΕΛ.ΑΣ. στις φυλακές Κορυδαλλού - Εντοπίστηκαν ναρκωτικά και κινητό τηλέφωνο

16:23 31/07
Από μελίσσια ξεκίνησε η φωτιά στην Πολυτεχνειούπολη - Πρόστιμα σε μελισσοκόμους και τον πρύτανη του ΕΚΠΑ

Από μελίσσια ξεκίνησε η φωτιά στην Πολυτεχνειούπολη - Πρόστιμα σε μελισσοκόμους και τον πρύτανη του ΕΚΠΑ

17:42 31/07
Βόλος: Στη φυλακή η 52χρονη – Κατηγορείται για παιδική πορνογραφία και γενετήσιες πράξεις σε βάρος της ανήλικης κόρης της

Βόλος: Στη φυλακή η 52χρονη – Κατηγορείται για παιδική πορνογραφία και γενετήσιες πράξεις σε βάρος της ανήλικης κόρης της

13:17 31/07
Κως: Συνελήφθη 33χρονος για βιασμό 14χρονης σε δωμάτιο ξενοδοχείου

Κως: Συνελήφθη 33χρονος για βιασμό 14χρονης σε δωμάτιο ξενοδοχείου

11:52 31/07
«Τσουνάμι» αντιδράσεων προκάλεσε η ψηφοφορία στη Βουλή για τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

«Τσουνάμι» αντιδράσεων προκάλεσε η ψηφοφορία στη Βουλή για τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

14:48 31/07
Παλαιό Φάληρο: Πού στρέφονται οι έρευνες για το νεκρό κοριτσάκι – Τα βίντεο με τη μυστηριώδη γυναίκα και το καροτσάκι

Παλαιό Φάληρο: Πού στρέφονται οι έρευνες για το νεκρό κοριτσάκι – Τα βίντεο με τη μυστηριώδη γυναίκα και το καροτσάκι

15:52 31/07
Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved