Καλομοίρα: «Λύγισε» on air για την απώλεια του πεθερού της - «Ήταν ο δεύτερος πατέρας μου» - Real.gr

Καλομοίρα: «Λύγισε» on air για την απώλεια του πεθερού της - «Ήταν ο δεύτερος πατέρας μου»
Καλομοίρα: «Λύγισε» on air για την απώλεια του πεθερού της – «Ήταν ο δεύτερος πατέρας μου»

22:30, 11/06/2025
Καλομοίρα: «Λύγισε» on air για την απώλεια του πεθερού της – «Ήταν ο δεύτερος πατέρας μου»

«Τον αγαπούσα πολύ τον πεθερό μου. Ήταν πολύ καλός άνθρωπος», είπε η Καλομοίρα.

