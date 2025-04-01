Quantcast
Kanye West: Δεν ήθελε παιδιά με την Kim Kardashian - H εξομολόγησή του - Real.gr
real player

Kanye West: Δεν ήθελε παιδιά με την Kim Kardashian – H εξομολόγησή του

23:20, 01/04/2025
Kanye West: Δεν ήθελε παιδιά με την Kim Kardashian – H εξομολόγησή του

Ο ράπερ εξήγησε γιατί δεν έβλεπε τον εαυτό του να γίνεται πατέρας όσο έβγαινε με την πρώην πλέον σύζυγό του.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved