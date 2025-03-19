Quantcast
Kate Middleton: Τι σκέφτεται πραγματικά για το αξύριστο look του πρίγκιπα William - Real.gr
real player

Kate Middleton: Τι σκέφτεται πραγματικά για το αξύριστο look του πρίγκιπα William

18:20, 19/03/2025
Kate Middleton: Τι σκέφτεται πραγματικά για το αξύριστο look του πρίγκιπα William

Credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Ο πρίγκιπας William έκαψε καρδιές με το νέο αξύριστο look του, το οποίο υιοθέτησε σταθερά από τον Σεπτέμβριο.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved